Washington State Police and Firemen Clash in Classic Annual Hockey Battle

Saturday night looked different for several members of the Washington State first responder teams, trading their usual gear for skates and hockey sticks.

Get our free mobile app

Instead of traffic stops and crash responses, four troopers, with a sergeant and a detective from around the Puget Sound region, laced up their skates and hit the ice with the South Sound Law Dawgs. Their opponent? The Puget Sound Fire Hockey Club. Another classic matchup of firemen versus police.

By the end of the night, the Law Dawgs walked away with a 9–4 win.

Law Dawgs Beat PS Fire Hockey, but a Bigger Win for Charity

But the real victory wasn’t really on the scoreboard that night, but in the donations raised for charity.

The game raised more than $10,000, turning a competitive matchup into something that benefits the whole community.

Photos from the event show the team proudly holding up their trophy, including one shot of the goalie lifting it overhead. Another picture captures a fun crossover moment, with the Seattle Thunderbirds mascot posing alongside uniformed troopers.

Work Beyond the Badge

It’s a reminder that the people we usually see on the side of the highway or responding to emergencies are part of the community in more ways than one.

A 9–4 final score. Ten thousand dollars raised. And maybe just a little friendly bragging rights until next year’s rematch.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy