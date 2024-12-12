Prowler Spotted in Kennewick’s Creekstone Early This Morning

Early this morning, a prowler was captured on security cameras in the Creekstone development, sparking concern among area residents.

Prowler Spotted in Kennewick’s Creekstone Development: Residents on Alert

The footage, shared with local residents on a neighborhood Facebook group, shows a suspect peering into a truck parked in a homeowner’s driveway at approximately 1:42 a.m.

The homeowner, who first reported the incident, noticed the prowler outside his truck and immediately checked the security footage. The video was later shared in a Facebook group dedicated to Creekstone residents, where another member confirmed a similar sighting. Around 1 a.m., that resident also caught the prowler on camera walking past several vehicles near S Jefferson Street.

The recent sightings have raised concerns about the safety of the neighborhood, particularly regarding vehicle prowls, which are unfortunately common in residential areas, especially in locations with multiple parked vehicles. The same homeowner who reported this case also reported a similar prowl back in November of 2022.

Vehicle prowls, in which thieves target parked cars for valuables, often result in expensive property damage and theft. These types of crimes are usually crimes of opportunity. Prowlers typically look for unlocked doors, open windows, or valuable items left inside a vehicle, which makes areas like housing developments prime targets.

To help reduce the risks of vehicle prowls, park in well-lit areas, preferably near high-traffic locations, and always lock their vehicles, even if they are parked in their own driveways or garages. Ensuring that windows are rolled up and doors are securely locked can greatly reduce the chances of a successful break-in.

Think about installing anti-theft devices, like steering wheel locks or car alarms, to make vehicles less appealing to thieves. Also, it's important to remove any valuables from vehicles whenever possible. Things like purses, electronics, credit cards, and garage door openers are prime targets for thieves and should not be left visible in a car.

Even simple actions, like locking doors and rolling up windows, can be enough to prevent these types of crimes. If you see someone suspicious in the area or hear something like glass breaking, immediately call 911 to help protect your neighbors and your property.

Residents in the Creekstone development are urged to report any suspicious activity to local authorities.