Protest Sparks Traffic Delays at Washington Military Base

Protests by the No Nukes group at Bangor Main Gate have led to significant delays this morning.

Protest at Bangor Main Gate Causes Delays

Kitsap County is experiencing significant delays this morning as protesters from the No Nukes group demonstrate at the Bangor Main Gate. The Washington State Patrol has advised that base access may be delayed until 8:30 AM due to the ongoing demonstration. Trooper Katherine Weatherwax informed the public via X (Twitter), emphasizing that the protest was affecting the flow of traffic but not blocking the gate entirely. A local resident commenting on the post noted that the group is known for peaceful weekly demonstrations in Lake Forest Park and usually does not create blocking or traffic disruptions.

No Nukes Movement: Active in Washington State for Decasdes

The No Nukes movement, which has been active in Seattle for decades, has a storied history rooted in Cold War-era activism. The movement gained prominence with the "Target Seattle" event held at the Kingdome on October 2, 1982. This landmark event, featuring nearly 14,000 participants, aimed to prevent nuclear war with the Soviet Union through a week of educational activities, lectures, and performances. It was a culmination of Seattle's efforts to address nuclear disarmament, which began as early as the 1950s with peace marches and petitions against nuclear testing. The No Nukes group has continued to advocate for nuclear disarmament through various forms of public engagement.