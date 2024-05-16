Protecting Biden: Guess How Many Washington Police It Took

If you had to guess, how many police officers do you think it took?

Multiple Washington State Agencies Work to Keep President Biden Safe

United States President Joe Biden visited Washington State last weekend and a large "squad" or "posse" of officers was needed to keep him safe while he was there. The President arrived last Friday evening after visiting San Fransico for campaign events. In preparation for the visit to Seattle, the Biden Victory Fund sent out invitations for a campaign event on Friday with the address only revealed to guests that RSVP'd.

President Biden landed in Seattle greeted by local leaders including Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi; Rep. Pramila Jayapal; Rep. Suzan DelBene; Mayor Bruce Harrell and his wife, Joanne; King County Executive Dow Constantine and his daughter, Sabrina; and Port of Seattle Commission Vice President Toshiko Grace Hasegawa according to King5 News.

X @AuburnWAPolice X @AuburnWAPolice loading...

Impact on Seattle Travel During President Biden's Visit

The visit impacted the Seattle area mostly because the secrecy made it difficult for commuters to plan ahead. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction over much of the Puget Sound area from 4:15 p.m. PT Friday until 2:45 p.m. Saturday, and also halted all activities in the Seattle Airport for 30 minutes before Air Force One landed and again for 30 minutes before leaving around 2 pm Saturday.

Besides the issues created by President Biden's visit, construction and other events around Seattle contributed as well. The Mariners had games on Friday and Saturday, singer Melanie Martinez performed at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday night. There was also heavy construction on SR-520 which closed the bridge in both directions from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday morning. Lane closures on I-90 near Mercer Island on Friday night and I-5 lane closures near Boeing Field on Saturday night also contributed.

To answer my original question, how many Washington State officers did it take to keep President Biden safe? I counted 58 in the pictures but I am sure many more couldn't make the picture. How many do you count?