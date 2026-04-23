Benton County Detectives Arrest Man on Serious Child Sex Offense Charges

The Benton County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit has arrested 22-year-old Otoniel Parraga after an investigation into alleged criminal conduct involving a minor.

Parraga was taken into custody without incident at a residence in Prosser, Washington.

How the Investigation to Arrest Prosser Man Unfolded

A recent press release describes how detectives launched the investigation on April 13, 2026, after receiving reports of criminal conduct involving Parraga. Over the course of the investigation, the Major Crimes Unit developed enough probable cause to move forward with an arrest. Proactive Detectives tracked Parraga to his Prosser residence, where he was apprehended peacefully without incident.

Parraga is facing three serious charges:

Rape of a Child

Commercial Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Communicating with a Minor for Immoral Purposes

These are among the most serious offenses investigated by the Sheriff's Office, and the case remains active as detectives continue following leads.

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The Investigation Is Still Ongoing, Your Tips Still Matter

Even though police have made an arrest, this is not a closed case. Law enforcement is actively seeking anyone with additional information that could help.

If you know something, you're encouraged to reach out directly to Detective Tara Marks at Tara.Marks@co.benton.wa.us or Detective Sergeant Horacio Gonzalez through the Benton County Sheriff's Office at (509) 735-6555.

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