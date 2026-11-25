Drivers traveling along State Route 410 near Enumclaw ran into a road closure this morning after power lines came down across the highway.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson reported from the scene with an update on social media, explaining why the highway was closed just east of Enumclaw.

Power Lines Blocking the Road Close SR-410

The downed lines stretched across the roadway, making it unsafe for traffic to pass through.

The closure was put in place while crews worked to deal with the situation. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) responded and prepared to clear the power lines from the highway.

Trooper Johnson said PSE was about to get the lines cleared, suggesting the closure could be lifted once the roadway was safe again.

Drivers Needed to Find Another Route

SR 410 is an important route for people traveling between Enumclaw and communities farther east, including those heading toward the Mount Rainier area.

Even a temporary closure can create headaches for drivers, especially when there are limited alternate routes nearby.

Eventually, the downed power lines were safely removed, and traffic resumed.

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