Portland Superman Fans Can See the New Movie 3 Days Early, If You Move Fast
If you live in the Portland area and can’t wait until July 11 to see James Gunn’s new Superman movie, Amazon might have given you an early present.
Yesterday, Amazon Prime members in the U.S. could grab tickets to an exclusive early screening on Tuesday, July 8 at 7 p.m. local time, three full days before the nationwide release. If you’re a Prime member (that’s $15/month or $139/year), you’re already eligible to snag seats.
These Few Oregon Theaters are Hosting Superman on Tuesday, July 8, 2025
This reboot of the Man of Steel stars David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. James Gunn both wrote and directed the film and decided to finally make it only after taking years to “crack” the Superman code.
Gunn says the film was inspired by Silver Age Superman comics and some of his favorite Superman stories growing up, like All-Star Superman. This movie is the official start of DC’s new cinematic universe, and fans are excited.
How to Get Tickets to Superman Amazon Prime Early Screening in Oregon
Just go to amazon.com/superman, which will redirect you to Fandango. From there, you can choose your theater and reserve your seats after you confirm your Amazon Prime account. When I bought mine last night, there were still some available, so good luck.
Ticket prices vary by location and format (IMAX, Dolby, XD, etc.), and you can grab up to 20 tickets in one order, which is perfect for a friends-and-family movie night. Six members of my family are going with me.
Early Amazon Prime Superman Screenings Near Portland
If you are near the Portland metro area, here’s where you can catch it on July 8.
- Regal Lloyd Center & IMAX (Portland) – IMAX
- Cinemark Clackamas Town Center (Clackamas) – XD with luxury recliners
- Regal Evergreen Parkway & RPX (Hillsboro) – RPX with Buttkicker recliners
- Regal Bridgeport Village (Tigard) – IMAX
- AMC Progress Ridge 13 (Beaverton) – GXL theater
- AMC Vancouver Mall 23 (Vancouver, WA) – Dolby Cinema with recliners
- Regal Cascade IMAX & RPX (Vancouver, WA) – IMAX and RPX
