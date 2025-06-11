Portland Superman Fans Can See the New Movie 3 Days Early, If You Move Fast

If you live in the Portland area and can’t wait until July 11 to see James Gunn’s new Superman movie, Amazon might have given you an early present.

Get our free mobile app

Yesterday, Amazon Prime members in the U.S. could grab tickets to an exclusive early screening on Tuesday, July 8 at 7 p.m. local time, three full days before the nationwide release. If you’re a Prime member (that’s $15/month or $139/year), you’re already eligible to snag seats.

credit YouTube DC credit YouTube DC loading...

These Few Oregon Theaters are Hosting Superman on Tuesday, July 8, 2025

This reboot of the Man of Steel stars David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. James Gunn both wrote and directed the film and decided to finally make it only after taking years to “crack” the Superman code.

Gunn says the film was inspired by Silver Age Superman comics and some of his favorite Superman stories growing up, like All-Star Superman. This movie is the official start of DC’s new cinematic universe, and fans are excited.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

How to Get Tickets to Superman Amazon Prime Early Screening in Oregon

Just go to amazon.com/superman, which will redirect you to Fandango. From there, you can choose your theater and reserve your seats after you confirm your Amazon Prime account. When I bought mine last night, there were still some available, so good luck.

Ticket prices vary by location and format (IMAX, Dolby, XD, etc.), and you can grab up to 20 tickets in one order, which is perfect for a friends-and-family movie night. Six members of my family are going with me.

CinemaCon 2025 - Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation - Inside Getty Images loading...

Early Amazon Prime Superman Screenings Near Portland

If you are near the Portland metro area, here’s where you can catch it on July 8.

Regal Lloyd Center & IMAX (Portland) – IMAX

Cinemark Clackamas Town Center (Clackamas) – XD with luxury recliners

Regal Evergreen Parkway & RPX (Hillsboro) – RPX with Buttkicker recliners

Regal Bridgeport Village (Tigard) – IMAX

AMC Progress Ridge 13 (Beaverton) – GXL theater

AMC Vancouver Mall 23 (Vancouver, WA) – Dolby Cinema with recliners

Regal Cascade IMAX & RPX (Vancouver, WA) – IMAX and RPX