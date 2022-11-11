See What Popular Business Tri-Cities Wants the Most

As long as I have lived in Tri-Cities, there have always been conversations about the businesses that should be added to our area. With new rumors of a Trader Joes coming to town, what other companies do the citizens of Tri-Cities want? There are some really great ideas listed in a local forum just this week.

What Businesses Would Be Great to Add to Tri-Cities Washington?

The question in the Ask Tri-Cities forum was "What is something you'd like to see or see more of in the Tri-Cities? The ideas listed were a great list of just about every idea I have heard in the last 20 years. Here are the best ideas, I would love most of these to be added.

The Great Idea That's a Longshot to be Added to Tri-Cities

There were multiple people that mentioned a Children's Museum. I grew up in Spokane and they had the Science Center at Riverfront Park. It was one of my very favorite places to go as a kid and think it is a great idea for something like that here. However, I do not see this happening because the community has the Reach, even though that is not designed for kids. They could cheaply expand the Reach and make it more friendly for children. I guess there was a kid's museum in the Mall in the 90s, does anyone remember that?

Another Longshot Idea That Everyone Wants

Another idea listed that everyone I know talks about is a waterpark or even better a real theme park in Tri-Cities. Yes, I know there are plans for a new aquatic center to open in 2024. It will have slides, a lazy river, and a wave pool, but I think what people have in mind is something bigger. Tri-Cities is in the perfect location for a big theme park even bigger than Silverwood.

Tri-Cities has better weather than northern Idaho where Silverwood is located, and it is more central between 3 major cities: Spokane Seattle, and Portland. We are even close enough to pull people from Boise if the park was big enough. Someone should talk to Six Flags or Universal and make this happen.

Would You Love A Fisherman's Wharf in Tricities?

Another idea I liked a lot was to add a fisherman's wharf along the river. They wanted some cute shops, old-time photos, good restaurants, and a family event center. With all the great seafood that comes through the northwest, a wharf would be the perfect place to highlight it. Local produce could sell in the area also like a Tri-Cities Pikes Place Market.

Other Great Ideas for Tri-Cities Washington

One of the other great ideas that were mentioned was for a large Japanese garden with ponds and traditional-style architecture. There are a few nice gardens around Tri-Cities, but nothing to the level I think they are talking about. More great ideas were for a Triple Play, Top Golf, or a teen center. I agree that teens need more to do in the Tri-Cities area as a father of 2 kids about that age.

Big Company Chains People Want to See in Tri-Cities

It looks like we are finally getting a Trader Joe's, according to recent reports by the Tricity Herald, but what other brands could we use? I personally have always wanted a Chili's. Other ideas listed in the forum were a Chick-Fil-A, Cafe Ladro, Olympus Spa, Cold Stone Ice Cream, Cracker Barrel, Whole Foods, and more Costcos.

One Last Great Idea to Add to Tri-Cities

I love the idea of a heated patio outdoor/indoor venue for dining year around. They could have bands, karaoke, or a place for families to watch sports. There are bars with patios in the area, but they are not "heated" and are too cold for the winter months. With Trader Joe's maybe coming to town, maybe some of these other great ideas will become a reality!

