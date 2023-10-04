Man Throwing Cans at Cars Helps Tri-Cities Police Find Stolen Car

I bet this Benton County Sheriff had no idea that reports of a man throwing cans of food at cars would help him bust a local car thief by the end of the night.

Strange Report Helps Benton County Sheriff's Bust Thief

Karma is a funny thing, isn't it? When this Tri-Cities area car thief went to bed last night, not in his wildest dreams would he be able to predict exactly how he would be arrested by morning. He would be taken down by a simple mistake he made that was brought to light by an unrelated random man throwing food at cars. That is where our strange story starts, with Benton County Sheriff's getting reports of a strange man attacking cars with cans of food late last night.

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies Can't Find Food Bandit

In the Facebook post explaining the strange story, the Benton County Sheriff says that when they arrived at E 27th Ave where the man throwing cans was reported to be, there was no sign of him. "We didn’t find the food bandit" states the post, but they did notice something suspicious parked in a driveway nearby. The Benton County Sheriff's Deputies noticed a dark green stolen car with stolen plates and moved in to investigate. At the address, they also managed to find and arrest a wanted suspect and take him to jail.

Deputies Return to the Suspect's House with Search Warrant

Later in the night around 2 a.m., Benton County Deputies returned with a search warrant to the home of the theft suspect they had arrested earlier. In the home, they found lots of stolen items believed to be from recent local car prowls and the key to the stolen car. Benton County Deputies contacted the current owner of the car, picked him up, and gave him a ride so he could drive their newly found car back home. They also said that they would soon be trying to contact the owners of the property confiscated in connection with known car prowls. Like I said before, karma is a beautifully wonderful thing!