Officials Warn This “Toxic” Plant is Spreading All Over Washington

You probably have seen it growing near roadsides, or even in your backyard, but did not think twice, though it is a highly toxic plant that can be fatal.

Get our free mobile app

Officials are sounding the alarm about poison hemlock, a dangerous plant that is spreading rapidly across Washington and the U.S. The fact most people do not know is that you do not even have to eat it or even touch it for it to harm you.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Poison Hemlock Is More Common Than You Think

Poison Hemlock was recently spotted in Chelan County, including Manson and Malaga, and is often mistaken for other wild plants like Queen Anne’s Lace or cow parsley. It thrives in open, sunny areas and spreads quickly through seeds. They grow quickly into dense patches that are hard to control.

Get our free mobile app

Tragically, there have been two deaths in Washington State from Poison Hemlock, one in 1999 and another in 2010, both after accidental ingestion. In 2023, an Ohio man almost died after clearing only Hemlock plants near his home.

He didn’t even touch the hemlock directly, but ended up spending over 100 days in the hospital after being exposed to airborne particles.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

How to Spot Poison Hemlock in Washington State

Poison hemlock can grow up to 10 feet tall and has hollow, ribbed stems with distinctive purple blotches, and it features small white umbrella-shaped flowers. The leaves are fern-like and have a musty odor when crushed. (Not that you would ever want to smell it. Ie, 2023 in Ohio.)

The biggest problem is that Poison Hemlock is easily confused with wild carrot, wild parsnip, and even fennel, so be extra cautious when foraging or clearing wild plants. There are many different plants that look very similar and are not dangerous.

If you think poison hemlock is on your property, DO NOT touch it without the correct protection. Wear gloves, a facemask, long sleeves, and pants. It is never a good idea to burn or mow it, especially without specialized safety gear.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy