The crews of WSDOT have been busy fighting the storms hitting Washington's roadways and capturing their fight on camera.

WSDOT Crews Capture Difficult Fight Against Winter's Fury

The mountains of Washington State have been getting hit hard over the last few days with 29 inches falling before Wednesday in Stevens Pass and over 18 falling in Snoqualmie Pass. The crews of WSDOT have been fighting the uphill battle night and day trying to keep the highways clear for travelers from one side of the state to the other. While crews are clearing roads, that fight is captured with many different kinds of cameras both inside and outside the trucks themselves.

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: WSDOT

The Washington State Department of Transportation is always working in teams to accomplish their huge goals. It takes everyone working together if they want to keep up with winter's relentless schedule. you can see in the video below how a large WSDOT grader first punches the whole in the deep snow on US 97 Blewett Pass. After the grader goes through, two other large plows hit both sides of the highway to finish the job.

Fighting Avalanch Danger

Sometimes WSDOT has to fight snow off the roads because of the danger they pose to travelers below. You might forget that WSDOT is constantly fighting avalanche dangers, especially when tons of heavy snow have fallen near busy highways. WSDOT crews capture one of these outings to fight avalanche danger to show what it looks like. You can watch the video posted below. Just remember as you drive through the highways of one of Washington's passes and encounter WSDOT crews, give them the space and patience to do their work to keep you and your family safe.