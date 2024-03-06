Plane Loses Power, Ejects Parachute, & Crashes Near Bellevue, WA

Good thing this small plane had a built-in parachute or this story would have ended much differently.

Plane Crashes Near Bellevue, Washington

Tuesday afternoon, the Bellevie Police Department was alerted to reports of a small plane that had crashed outside a Newport Hills neighborhood. The plane can be seen falling from the sky just after 5 pm hanging from a yellow parachute and crashing into a group of trees in a video posted by the Bellevue Police Department. The plane, now known to be a Cirrus SR-22 single-engine aircraft, came to rest near a large house and walking path with both passengers on board uninjured.

Plane Parachute Deployed at 2,000 Feet

You can see from the flight tracking data that the plane (N927CS) took off from Renton at 5 pm and only flew for about 3-4 minutes before ejecting the parachute. The parachute was deployed at around 2,000 feet before dropping into the woods behind a Newport Hills home. The men were checked by medics and released. The video below is from members of the National Transportation Safety Board working with members of the Bellevue Fire Department to remove the plane this morning.

