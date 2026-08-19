Pink Floyd fans will have two chances to experience the legendary band’s music live when Pigs on the Wing takes over the Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla for two unique shows this October.

Friday Night: Go Beyond Pompeii

On Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m., Pigs on the Wing presents Beyond Pompeii, an immersive journey through classic-era Pink Floyd featuring hits, deep cuts and the experimental spirit that made the band one of the most influential acts in rock history.

Saturday Night: Experience The Dark Side of the Moon

Then on Saturday, October 17 at 7 p.m., the band returns with The Dark Side of the Moon, featuring music from Pink Floyd’s landmark album and more.

Who Are Pigs on the Wing?

Pigs on the Wing has earned a reputation for going beyond the typical tribute-band experience. The group combines precision and attention to detail with the energy and spontaneity of a live rock show. The musicians are devoted Pink Floyd fans themselves, bringing a deep appreciation for the music to every performance.

Over the years, Pigs on the Wing has performed complete versions of The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall, and has been ranked among the top Pink Floyd tribute bands in the world.

Reserved seating starts at just $28 per show. Tickets are on sale now through the Gesa Power House Theatre or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.

Friday, October 16 – Beyond Pompeii:

Get tickets for Beyond Pompeii

Saturday, October 17 – The Dark Side of the Moon:

Get tickets for The Dark Side of the Moon

Want to go for free? Enter to win tickets below from 97 Rock!