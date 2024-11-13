Pickup Driver Injured in Crash with Semi on WA SR-97 Near Pateros

One person was sent to the hospital this morning after an unfortunate accident just outside of Pateros, Washington.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Pickup Truck Causes Collision with Semi-Truck on SR 97

A dramatic crash unfolded this morning on State Route 97 just south of Pateros, Washington, when a pickup truck made an illegal U-turn directly in front of a semi-truck. The accident, reported shortly before 10:00 AM today (November 13, 2024), caused significant damage to both vehicles and one driver to be hospitalized.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) District 6 Public Information Officer, the pickup driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, made the illegal U-turn near a Pateros visitor information sign. The sudden maneuver put the driver of a dark orange semi-truck carrying construction supplies in a difficult position. Traveling on SR 97, the semi-truck was unable to avoid the collision and struck the pickup on its passenger side.

X @wspd6pio X @wspd6pio loading...

Photos taken this morning from the scene show the extent of the damage. The dark green pickup truck, which had a rack on its bed, sustained heavy damage along its passenger side. The damage stretched from the side mirror down to the back of the truck. Both trucks came to a halt near the Pateros visitor information sign.

The semi-truck also suffered significant damage, especially to the driver's side front corner. The truck's front fender was smashed in, its driver's side headlight was missing, and the hood was bent up on one side. The semi's trailer appeared to carry construction supplies and was visibly intact.

The pickup driver was transported to a local hospital following the crash and said the injured driver was “unrestrained” or otherwise not wearing their seatbelt. Authorities have not released the driver's condition but emphasize the importance of wearing seatbelts to prevent injury in such accidents.

The local authorities are advising drivers to remain cautious when traveling along SR 97, especially in areas with limited visibility and slick roads.