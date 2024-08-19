[PHOTOS] WSDOT Extends Closure of SR-20 from Massive Mudslide

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has extended the closure of State Route 20 in the North Cascades due to ongoing cleanup efforts from a major mudslide.

SR-20 Mudslide Cleanup Faces Delays: WSDOT Provides Update

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has updated the public on the ongoing cleanup efforts following a substantial mudslide on State Route 20 in the North Cascades. According to WSDOT's latest update on X this morning, SR-20 remains closed between Granite Creek and the Easy Pass trailhead (mileposts 148-157) due to the significant amount of debris, mud, and large boulders that must be removed.

As of this morning, WSDOT East reported that approximately 7,000 tons of mud, some areas nearly 10 feet deep, are still blocking and obstructing the highway. The large rocks mixed with the mud have complicated the clearing process, resulting in unexpected delays. The total extent of the cleanup needed makes it challenging to provide a definitive reopening timeline, and the road may remain closed for several more days if not longer. Increased equipment and manpower have been deployed to speed up the work, but travelers should continue to use alternative routes such as US 2 or I-90 for east-west travel.

This update follows an earlier report from August 14, 2024, when WSDOT initially projected several more days of work. At that time, the agency found that the mud deposits were more extensive than anticipated, requiring additional equipment and manpower even then. The closure was initially due to the impact of recent heavy rainfall combined with the aftermath of vegetation loss from recent fires.

While the road closure impacts travel, popular recreational destinations remain accessible. Visitors can still reach the Rainy Pass picnic area and the Heather/Maple Pass trailhead at milepost 157. These locations provide access to several scenic hiking trails, including the Lake Ann/Maple Pass Loop Trail #740 and the Rainy Lake Trail #310. However, hikers should be prepared for demanding conditions, especially beyond Heather Pass where steep inclines and residual snow may affect trail accessibility. Be advised to check current trail conditions and weather forecasts before embarking on their hiking trips, as conditions can change rapidly.