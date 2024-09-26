[PHOTOS] WSDOT Captures Impact of Sudden Washington Dust Storm

A severe dust storm hit eastern Washington yesterday prompting WSDOT to share urgent safety alerts and captured striking images of the conditions.

Dust Storm Captured by WSDOT in Whitman County: A Cautionary Tale for Drivers

The staff of the Washington State Department of Transportation managed to capture the sudden and severe strength of the latest eastern Washington dust storm and keep the public safe and informed at the same time. Yesterday, (Wednesday, September 25, 2024), severe weather conditions led to a dust storm warning in eastern Washington and northern Idaho, with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) actively monitoring and documenting the situation. The National Weather Service (NWS) Spokane issued the warning, effective until 4:45 PM PDT, specifically for US-195 near Colfax, US-12 near Lewiston, and US-95 near Moscow.

WSDOT East shared real-time updates and images from their crews stationed in affected areas. A post from 3:51 PM featured a photo taken from Colfax, showing visibility drastically reduced due to the dust storm. The department emphasized the importance of caution on the roads, as dust and severe storms swept through Whitman County.

As conditions worsened, WSDOT maintenance superintendent noted that the photographs did not fully capture the intensity of the storm, stating it was significantly darker than depicted, with streetlights activating due to reduced visibility. A subsequent post at 4:02 PM underscored the urgency for drivers to remain cautious, urging them to adapt their driving habits to the challenging conditions.

The dust storm warning was later expanded to include Adams County, affecting portions of I-90 and US-395. WSDOT reminded motorists to turn on headlights, slow down, and drive cautiously if they encountered a dust storm which was affecting much of the state.

Around 7:29 PM, the NWS Spokane reported that the most severe thunderstorms had moved out of the region into Montana, bringing some relief to residents. While the immediate danger had passed, they noted that breezy winds and light showers would persist throughout the night, although significant impacts were not expected.

WSDOT's proactive measures, including the use of social media to relay real-time information and images, served as an important resource for the public during this hazardous weather event. As weather events become increasingly unpredictable, agencies like WSDOT and NWS Spokane are essential in keeping the community informed and safe.