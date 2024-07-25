[PHOTOS] Washington Wildfire Fury: Road Closures Announced

If you are traveling across Washington State, these are road closures that could impact your trip!

X @wsdot X @wsdot loading...

Washington State Roads Severely Affected by Ongoing Wildfires

As Washington State fights several severe wildfires, major road closures and disruptions are impacting travel across the region. According to updates from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and local authorities, multiple highways remain shut down due to the fires, with emergency services working around the clock to manage the situation. The recent photos released by the Washington State Department of Transportation from the scenes of multiple fires across Washington show just how big of a fight they face,

The closures include:

-State Route 20: Closed between mileposts 148 and 157.

-U.S. Route 12: Blocked from mileposts 151 to 183.

-State Route 14: Closed between mileposts 133 and 149.

-State Route 21: Closed from mileposts 106 to 123, with an additional extension from milepost 112 to 124 due to the Swawilla wildfire.

The Keller Ferry has Resumed Limited Service

The Keller Ferry, a critical transit link, has resumed limited operations to aid in evacuation efforts. However, it is operating only from the north to the south landing, with services available throughout the night to assist those affected by the Swawilla Fire. Previously, the ferry was out of service due to level 3 evacuations, and travelers were advised to use alternative routes such as SR 25, SR 155, and SR 174.

North Cascades Highway is Closed Until Further Notice

WSDOT East has warned that the situation is highly fluid, with the North Cascades Highway (SR 20) remaining closed until further notice. Drivers are advised to avoid attempting to bypass road closure signs and should use US 2 or I-90 as detours.

For real-time updates on road conditions and closures, WSDOT encourages the public to follow the WSDOT East X account for real-time updates but also use several other resources:

The real-time travel map available at wsdot.com

The WSDOT mobile app

Email alerts via govdelivery.com

As wildfires continue to pose a threat, authorities urge residents and travelers to stay informed and follow all road advisories to ensure safety and assist in effective emergency response.

WSDOT Releases New Wildfire Photos