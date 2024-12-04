[PHOTOS] Camper Catches Fire Near Kennewick Walmart

A dramatic camper fire erupted near the Walmart on S Quillan Street, near 395 and 27th Avenue in Kennewick this afternoon.

Camper Fire Erupts Near Kennewick Walmart, Flames Shoot 20 Feet Into the Air

A dramatic camper fire erupted near the Walmart on S Quillan Street, near 395 and 27th Avenue in Kennewick on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported at 3:52 pm, sending flames soaring as high as 20 feet into the air and creating a plume of smoke visible for miles. Witnesses reported hearing several small pops or bangs as the camper, parked in the store parking lot was completely engulfed in flames.

The fire quickly escalated, with onlookers in the area describing a scene of chaos as thick black smoke billowed from the vehicle. "It was unbelievable," said one witness, who asked to remain anonymous. "The flames were huge, and you could hear these loud pops.” People were concerned it was going to spread.

The first to arrive on the scene was a fire marshal, who quickly assessed the situation and called in additional units. Shortly after, multiple fire trucks from the Kennewick Fire Department arrived to battle the blaze. Crews eventually managed to bring the fire under control and completely extinguish the flames.

Authorities have not yet provided details regarding the cause of the fire or whether anyone was inside the camper at the time. No injuries have been reported, and local officials have not released further information on the circumstances surrounding the incident. The fire created a temporary disruption to traffic in the area, with authorities closing off parts of the road while emergency responders worked.

