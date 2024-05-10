PFAS Detected in Kennewick Water Supply: What You Need to Know

The first thing to know is not to be alarmed, but this is what else you need to know.

City of Kennewick City of Kennewick loading...

PFAS Chemicals Tetected in Kennewick Water Supply

The City of Kennewick has announced the detection of polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) that are above a State Action Level (SAL) or recommended amounts. The water tested positive for higher amounts with a past test on March 12, 2024. This is the first test showing higher than recommended levels of PFAS since stricter regulations were enacted in 2021. Tests in both 2022 and 2023 showed positive for PFAS but were lower than 15 parts per trillion. That changes this year according to the press release by the City of Kennewick saying " Samples taken on March 12, 2024, at our Ranney Collector source, resulted in an exceedance of the SBOH SAL limit for PFOS. The SAL for PFOS is 15.0 ppt and the sample had results of 17.9 ppt."

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Kennewick: What You Need to Know

PFAS are "Chemicals that are tasteless, colorless, and odorless. They do not occur in nature and are produced to make many products including stain-resistant carpets and fabrics, nonstick pans, fast food wrappers, grease-proof food containers, waterproof clothing, and a special kind of firefighting foam." The Washington State Department of Health does recommend if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or mixing infant formula with tap water, to use a different bottled source. They also say, "f you have been drinking water over the SAL, it doesn’t mean you will get sick or have health problems from this exposure. When tap water exceeds a SAL, the state department of health recommends that the water system take action to bring the level below the SALs for long-term drinking." Find out more and read the full release from the City of Kennewick by clicking here.