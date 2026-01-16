Rumor is Pete Carroll Is Raising the 12th Flag at the Seahawks Game

Seattle fans should get to their seats before kickoff on Saturday, because rumor has it that something special could happen just before kickoff at Lumen Field.

The rumor is that former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will raise the 12th Man flag before Seattle’s home playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. Yes, that Pete. The gum-chewing, always-clapping, forever-optimistic coach who helped define the most successful era of Seahawks football is officially coming home after a short stint with the Raiders.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 31: Former Seattle Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch meets with head coach Pete Carroll prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Legendary Seahawks Coach Returns for Massive Playoff Moment

Playoff games are already electric, but this will add another layer entirely. Pete Carroll is not just a former coach, but one attached to the most successful and emotionally charged chapter in Seahawks history. Super Bowl runs. Dominant defenses. Deafening crowds. Belief.

Seeing him walk back onto the stadium again as a Seahawk, even for a pregame moment, is going to be emotional for fans who grew up watching those teams or spent Sundays yelling themselves hoarse during the Legion of Boom years.

The 12th flag isn’t just a piece of fabric, but a pregame reminder that Seattle’s crowd is a big part of the game plan. Letting Pete raise it feels intentional, passing energy from one era to the next.

The stakes do not get much bigger this Saturday against the 49ers.

Super Bowl XLVIII - Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos Getty Images loading... EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after their 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Saturday Will Be Loud, as It Should Be

I was lucky enough to have attended the last 4 Seahawks home playoff games, and they are still some of my all-time greatest life memories. If you have only witnessed regular-season football, you are in for a treat. If you’re going to the game, bring it. The last few games have been electric and close to the glory days around 2013.

If you’re watching from home, I feel sorry you can not be there in person. Playoff football in Seattle is one of those special moments that remind you how amazing live sports can be.

