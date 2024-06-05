Guess the Percentage of WA Roadway Trash from Unsecured Loads

If you were to guess, would you say 10%, 20%, 30%, or 40%?

Washington State Secure Your Load Emphasis Patrols

Tomorrow (June 6, 2024) is officially "National Secure Your Load Day". Not only is securing your load important to keep trash off Washington's roadways but also vital for highway safety. Securing your load before hitting the road is not just a recommendation; it's a crucial safety measure mandated by Washington State law.

Known for its diverse landscapes and varying spring weather conditions, Washington State poses unique challenges for all drivers, especially those moving cargo. Unsecured loads pose significant risks to other motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists on the road. Even lightweight items can become dangerous projectiles if they fly off a moving vehicle, leading to accidents, injuries, or even fatalities. In Washington's busier urban areas like Seattle or Spokane, where traffic congestion is common, the dangers of unsecured loads are amplified even more.

Big Fines & Legal Consequenses

Our geography includes highways through mountainous terrain, such as the Cascade Range, and driving through these areas requires extra caution. You could encounter steep inclines, sharp curves, and strong winds increasing the risk of loads shifting or falling off vehicles. We also experience diverse weather conditions throughout the year, from heavy rainfall in the west to snowfall in the east. Inclement weather can make roads slippery and reduce visibility, further complicating the task of safely securing loads.

Failure to properly secure a load can result in legal consequences and big fines. Washington State law mandates that all loads must be adequately restrained to prevent them from shifting or falling onto the roadway. Violating this can lead to fines, penalties, and potential large civil liabilities if an accident occurs due to an unsecured load. The Washington State Patrol will be holding emphasis patrols related to "National Secure Your Load Day" so make sure you understand everything you need to check before you venture out. And by the way, in case you didn't know almost 40% of roadside trash in Washington State comes from unsecured loads. For tips on securing your load, click here.