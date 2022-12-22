6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions

Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts.

6 People Were Stranded in Their Cars

There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.

State Route 172 in Washington State is Still Closed

Trooper Cumaravel responded to the reports of stranded passengers and managed to rescue them safely from the storm according to a post by District 6 PIO. The highway has been closed from milepost 14 near McNeil Canyon Road and milepost 21 near Mansfield since Wednesday afternoon and might open up again Thursday morning according to WSDOT. SR 172 is not the only state highway currently closed by the storm.

There Are 7 Highways Currently Closed in Washington State

SR 172 is not the only Washington highway closed because of adverse weather conditions. There are a total of 7 currently closed because of the weather. SR 123 is closed from milepost 5.5 to 16.28, SR 109 is closed from milepost 6.32 to 6.63, SR 504 is closed from milepost 49.1, SR 542 is closed from milepost 54.6 to 57.26, SR 410 is closed from milepost 57 to 74, and SR 20 is closed from milepost 134 to 178. You can get all details and current updates on the WSDOT website for closures by clicking here.