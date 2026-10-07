Pedestrian Hit by Car at Richland Intersection During Tuesday Drive Time

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon at a Richland intersection.

According to 509 Media, emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of Van Giesen Street and Jadwin Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. The collision was reported at approximately 4:56 p.m. on Tuesday (October 6).

Pedestrian VS Car Crash Reported Tuesday Afternoon in Richland

The pedestrian was reportedly struck by a white Subaru.

Reports say the male pedestrian was conscious and breathing after the crash and suffered a laceration to the right side of his head.

Emergency crews were sent to the scene to assist.

This Is Not the First Pedestrian Crash Nearby

There is some history of pedestrian safety concerns along this stretch of Jadwin Avenue.

Richland's 2024 Safe Routes to School data documents a July 2022 crash at Jadwin Avenue and Van Giesen Street after a vehicle turning left struck a pedestrian. The report lists the pedestrian as having a possible injury.

The city has also made pedestrian-safety improvements along Jadwin. A 2022 project included enhanced pedestrian crossing features, ADA improvements, and improved street lighting.

That history doesn't tell us what caused Tuesday's crash, but it does show how pedestrian safety in this area has received attention before.

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