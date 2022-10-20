Do You Remember When Pasco Had a Curfew?

Do You Remember When Pasco Had a Curfew?

Getty Images, Google Street View, Canva

When I was growing up in Pasco, I was always afraid I'd get caught while out past midnight. You see, there used to be a sign just off Highway 395 right after you took the Lewis Street exit from the Blue Bridge. That sign read "CURFEW - 17 YEARS AND YOUNGER."

Google Street View, 2019
loading...

I hadn't thought of this for a while until I was playing video games last night. Our party included a high school kid in our squad, and he mentioned a city curfew where he lived. My mind started to race as if it was transporting me back in time. Then I asked myself, "Wait. Does Pasco still have a curfew?"

Photo by Gabriel Sanchez on Unsplash
loading...

Once I turned 18, I never thought about that sign again. I don't remember the last time I saw it, I just know I don't see it anymore. So whatever happened to the curfew in Pasco?

Get our free mobile app

The curfew was established in 1994, long before I moved here. If a young person was found to have violated this ordinance, they could be fined for a civil infraction. The first offense was a fine no greater than $150, with a third offense mandating a costly $500. It was in 2016 when the city council, having determined it wasn't enforceable, voted to do away with it together. At the time, then-Chief Bob Metzger told the city council his department hadn't enforced the curfew under his watch. You could say the vote was more of a symbolic one but it marked a big day in Pasco's history.

READ MORE: See What Tri-Cities Was Like Back in 2012

We came, we saw, we got punched in the mouth with nostalgia, we cried a little. Then we snapped back to reality, ope there goes gravity... You get the point.

44 of the Best Musicians to Have Hailed From Washington State

We all know about the influential grunge scene of Seattle that brought the end of hair metal at the dawn of the 1990s. But did you know even more artists have called Washington home? A lot of these artists come from Seattle but some come from Spokane and even the Tri-Cities.
Filed Under: Tri-Cities, pasco
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA