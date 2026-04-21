Serious Semi vs Car Morning Crash on SR-12 Injured Two People

Washington State Patrol troopers received reports around 2:47 a.m. of a bad crash between a semi truck and a sedan, westbound SR-12 at Tank Farm Road.

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The violent crash early this morning in Pasco left two people seriously hurt, with both the driver and passenger in the sedan transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Multiple Injured in Semi vs Car High-Speed Impact in Pasco

Photos from the scene show just how severe the crash this morning was.

The pictures show the front end of the black sedan involved was completely destroyed, with debris scattered across the road. At least one tire was ripped off and ended up behind the semi truck’s rear wheels. The level of damage suggests a high-speed impact.

This crash happened just off U.S. Route 395, a corridor that’s been getting increased attention for deadly crashes in recent years and the introduction of a new Washington State law.

Recent New Laws Focus on Nearby Dangerous Roads

Senate Bill 6066 was just passed and created a new “crash prevention zone,” backed by Mark Klicker, for a stretch between Pasco and Mesa. The goal is to slow drivers down by 5mph and reduce serious collisions through lower speed limits, increased enforcement, and potentially traffic cameras.

There’s no confirmation that SR-12 is included, but it’s right in the same area.

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Opponents of the new law say the 5 mph reduction and added signs do not go far enough and really do not fix the dangers without bigger changes to speed limits and highway infrastructure.