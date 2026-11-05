Pasco Schools Need Help Filling This Bus With Holiday Food Donations

The Pasco School District is asking the community to help make sure hurting local families have enough food by bringing back their annual Fill the Bus food drive.

The district’s Transportation Department is bringing back its drive, collecting nonperishable food donations for Second Harvest.

Every item donated will help provide meals for individuals and families facing hunger in the Tri-Cities area.

There are two easy ways to drop off food this Saturday, November 7.

Two Pasco Grocery Stores are Hosting Donation Events

District staff will be collecting donations at Yoke’s Fresh Market and Fiesta Foods in Pasco from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on that Saturday.

If you're already planning a grocery trip, it's a good chance to pick up a few extra items and put them toward a good cause.

Organizers are looking for nonperishable foods, including canned goods, dry goods, healthy soups and stews, pasta, rice, grains, cereal, boxed meals and mixes.

You don't have to make it to either grocery store Saturday to help out, though.

Food Collection Boxes Available Through December 9

The district's food drive runs from October 20 through December 9, 2026, and there is still time to contribute at one of several participating school and district locations.

Collection boxes are available at Angelou, Chess, Columbia River, Emerson, Franklin STEM, Markham, McClintock STEM, and Robinson elementary schools, along with Three Rivers Elementary.

You can also drop off donations at Stevens Middle School, Delta High School, New Horizons High School, Orion High School, the Pasco Early Learning Center, the Pasco District Office at 1215 W. Lewis Street, and the Pasco Digital Learning Center.

A Little Help Can Make a Big Difference

The goal is to collect as much food as possible to help Second Harvest support neighbors who may be struggling to keep up with grocery costs.

For more information about the Fill the Bus food drive, contact the Pasco School District Transportation Department at 509-547-2510.

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