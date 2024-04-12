Pasco Police Humor Proves Age-Old Stereotype is Completely True

I think this was the first thing I ever learned about police when I was a kid.

Pasco Police Department Has Fun with Pastry Stereotype

Out of all the police department social media accounts in the Tri-Cities area, the Pasco Police Department has been easily the most entertaining over the years. Today was no different with a hilarious story about an undercover donut (power) ring investigation involving their department. The story starts, "We were shocked to see the black-market alley deals going on with Power Rings! This picture caught Ofc. Morrison with a glazed look on his face dealing power rings to his fellow officers." There are actually 3 officers involved with the Power Ring transaction and Officer Morrison caught red-handed with a classic box of Franz Old Fashioned Donuts.

"Old Fashioned Power Rings are Gateway Donuts..."

The undercover officer known only as the "PPD Undercover" explains, "Those Old-Fashioned Power Rings are gateway donuts to other fine pastries." The officer is obviously worried about the prevalence of pastry addiction among his colleagues and feels forced to take action. They end their post with a warning for the surrounding community, "Keep an eye out for back-alley Donut-Deals happening in the community. We will keep you posted on this investigation……. just atrocious." I will say after having a difficult Friday, a little humor from the Pasco Police Department was just what I needed. Oh...one last message from the department in the post saying, "No gym diets were injured during the making of this joke." Well, maybe just one. Lol.