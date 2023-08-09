Pasco Man’s Parrot & Best Friend Taken: Hear How They Reunited

A strange story about how two friends were separated but then luckily reunited.

Pasco Man's Parrot Suddenly Goes Missing

Last weekend, a man named Patrick Corrigan went shopping with his best friend and parrot named Flyer. The problem was that Flyer, or any parrots for that matter, were not allowed inside the store. Mr. Corrigan trusted that his parrot would not "flyer" away and left him sitting on a perch at the front of the store while he grabbed something really quick. When he returned, Flyer was gone and there was no sign of where he went.

Cameras Tell the Tale of the Missing Parrot

After realizing that his parrot would not just leave, the store checked the security footage from cameras out front. The cameras showed that a (now un-named) man picked up the bird and placed it in his car on the street. Then the man walked into the store and actually bought something at the counter with his debit card. Then the man drove away with the bird. After seeing the footage, Pasco Police were called and used both the receipt from the debit card purchase and the security footage to track the man down. Turns out he was at his home nearby.

Parrot Plunderer Claimed to be Saving the Bird

When the Pasco Police found the man at his home and confronted him about taking the parrot, he admitted to taking the bird. He said that he only took the bird to nurse it back to health. The problem with that defense was that Flyer was completely healthy and needed no such saving. After a quick talking too, the man released the bird to the Pasco Police Department and they quickly returned him back to his owner and lifelong friend. Patrick refused to press charges against the man who took his bird and was just thankful that he was returned.