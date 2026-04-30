A Fatal Crash Has Shut Down the Lewis Street Exit off US-395 in Pasco

A serious and fatal crash happened just after 11 AM this morning on the on-ramp and off-ramp connecting US-395 to Lewis Street in Pasco, Washington. The Lewis Street exit will be closed for hours as investigators work the scene.

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If you are heading into downtown Pasco right now, find another route.

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What the Scene Looks Like

Two vehicles were involved, an older black lifted truck and a newer dark navy blue SUV, likely a Suburban. From what could be seen at the scene, the two vehicles appear to have hit head-on at high speed.

The older black truck is almost completely destroyed and is lying on its roof with one axle sitting perpendicular to the road and the engine displaced entirely from the vehicle. What remains of the truck is almost unrecognizable.

The front driver side of the dark blue SUV is catastrophically damaged, with a large portion of the front quarter of the vehicle missing entirely. Vehicle parts and debris are scattered across a wide area of the roadway.

A person was seen lying in the road covered by a white sheet.

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A Massive Emergency Response Is on Scene

At least 20 or more first responders were on scene from a quick count: Pasco Police, Washington State Patrol, and WSDOT crews. This is an active fatal investigation, and no information has been officially released yet.

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Our thoughts go out to the victims and the families involved. Word on the scene is that more than one person was killed, but no official word yet. We will update this story as more information is released.

We will update this story as information is released by authorities.

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