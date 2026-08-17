Oregon Man Kidnapped, Tied to a Tree, and Finger Cut Off Over Unpaid Drug Debt

Three men are now in custody facing serious charges after one of the most shocking crimes I can remember in recent memory.

Yes, this disturbing story is real and happened this week.

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On August 12, 2026, a man was found walking along a road near the Deschutes Pet Lodge in Central Oregon with severe injuries after escaping, including missing a finger.

Oregon Man Found Walking Down Road After Escaping Torture

The victim had been missing since August 11 after being seen at St. Charles Medical Center in Redmond, Oregon. The Redmond Police detectives pulled surveillance footage from the hospital and found that 41-year-old Efraim Palafox had entered the hospital and physically forced the victim to leave against his will.

Palafox then took the victim to a wooded area southeast of Redmond and tied the man to a tree, cut off one of his fingers as punishment for an unpaid drug debt, and forcibly tattooed him in a derogatory language.

The victim was found the next day walking on the side of the road and was rushed to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend for emergency treatment. The details he provided to investigators matched an ongoing drug investigation that was already being watched.

Investigators Found the Suspect's Finger at the Scene

When investigators executed a search warrant at Palafox's home on Powell Butte Highway, they found the victim's severed finger, DNA evidence, and the weapon used in the torture.

The entire investigation had actually begun earlier when two associates, Jeffrey Patton, 51, and Thomas Dopp, 57, were pulled over in Jefferson County during a traffic stop.

Police found a firearm and over two pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle. That traffic stop cracked open the wider kidnapping investigation that led investigators directly to Palafox.

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Palafox is now in the Deschutes County Adult Jail facing first-degree kidnapping, first- and second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, cocaine possession, and seven counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Patton and Dopp are both in the Jefferson County Adult Jail on charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.

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