Pain to Purpose: Seahawks Icon Visits Central WA for Speech

Shaquem Griffin, Seahawks legend and inspiration, is coming to Central Washington and sharing his incredible story.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Overcoming the Odds: Shaquem Griffin Shares Story at CWU

As a lifelong Seattle Seahawks fan, there's one player who will forever hold a unique place in my heart, and that is Shaquem Griffin. Yes, I was lucky enough to meet him a few times and even interview him once. He was also my daughter's favorite player for years and was the first player to make the roster of an NFL team with only one hand. His inspiring journey not only inspired my family but captured the hearts of Seahawks fans everywhere. Now you can hear about his story from the man himself this week, February 12 and 13 at the Central Washington University (CWU) community with the Rotary Club of Yakima.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

My personal favorite memory of watching him play is from January 2020, when Shaquem, with his twin brother Shaquill, sacked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the NFC Divisional Round. Rogers experienced a “Twin sandwich”, and the crowd went wild. After the powerful sack, the brothers shook hands acknowledging their bond and the long unreal journey it took to get to that moment.

Shaquem's journey to the NFL is nothing short of remarkable. Born with amniotic band syndrome, he lost his left hand at four years old. Shaquem never let that stop him, a standout in football, baseball, and track in high school. Griffin was drafted by the Seahawks in 2018, where he shined on special teams and rushed the quarterback well. He was a part of the Seahawks for three seasons before briefly joining the Miami Dolphins and then retiring in 2022.

He visits Yakima and Ellensburg this week in celebration of Black History Month. The appearances start at the Yakima Rotary luncheon on February 12, then he’ll meet with young leaders of color at the OIC of Washington. The next day, Griffin heads to Ellensburg for a talk at Central Washington University. The theme is how he turned pain into purpose, something he speaks about with such passion.

Shaquem Griffin isn’t just a former Seahawk but a real inspiration. If you have the chance to see him speak, make sure you go. His legacy is about so much more than his time in the NFL and I can’t wait to hear him speak! For more information, go to www.CWU.edu.