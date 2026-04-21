Work Zone Crashes and Fatalities Are Climbing Again on Oregon Roads

New numbers from the Oregon Department of Transportation are showing a troubling trend of work zone crashes on the rise again.

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In 2024, Oregon recorded 621 crashes in work zones, which is the highest total in the past five years.

Oregon Department of Transportation Warning About Work Zone Crash Increase

The number of crashes has led to 14 deaths and 36 serious injuries. And nearly all of those victims were not road workers, but were drivers and passengers in the cars crashing into the zones.

That danger is real, but the data show that drivers and passengers in those crashing cars are at the greatest risk.

Every single fatal or serious injury crash in Oregon work zones last year involved people riding inside vehicles that crashed into the work zones. And according to ODOT, every one of those crashes was preventable.

A Reminder During Work Zone Awareness Week

National Work Zone Awareness Week started today and runs through the 24th (April 20–24). The goal is to simply remind drivers to watch for work zones and the crews working around them. They even give a few tips.

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Pay attention — distracted driving is one of the leading causes of crashes in these areas.

Slow down — reduced speed limits are there for a reason.

Move over — give crews as much space as possible.

Plan ahead — delays are part of the deal this time of year.

It’s not complicated, but it does require drivers to stay engaged.

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