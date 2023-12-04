This story luckily had a happy ending!

Oregon Troopers Locate Stolen Trailer Full of Dogs

The Oregon State Patrol released a statement about a case of a stolen trailer that they found on Thanksgiving. The Troopers responded to Love’s Truck Stop in Klamath Falls after reports of a suspicious vehicle trailer. When police arrived at the scene, they found a H-Jaul trailer with very obvious loud barking coming from inside. Witnesses say the trailer had been left abandoned at the truck stop for almost 2 days before the Oregon State Troopers arrived. It turns out, the trailer had been there closer to 4 days before being reported.

The U-Haul was Reported Stolen

Oregon State Troopers quickly realized the trailer had already been reported stolen, obtained a search warrant, and found cages with dogs inside. In total, there were 7 cages with 15 malnourished dogs inside them. The dogs' conditions were described as "severely neglected" by police but they were all found alive after being locked inside for almost 4 days. Oregon State Troopers identified 2 suspects in the case and also recovered another 10 dogs from their property. One suspect, identified as David Eugene McMillion (50) of Klamath Falls was arrested for Animal Abandonment, Criminal Mischief II, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Animal Neglect II. The second suspect, identified as Lisa Annette Weeks (39) of Klamath Falls was charged with Animal Abandonment, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, and Animal Neglect II. The dogs have been turned over to the Klamath County Animal Shelter. Once the dogs are medically cleared, they will be available for adoption. Read more from the Oregon State official release by clicking here.