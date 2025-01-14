On Monday evening, two boogie boarders were rescued from the surf near Cannon Beach, Oregon, after being caught in dangerous conditions caused by sneaker waves.

Rescue Effort Saves Surfers Amid Sneaker Waves at Cannon Beach

The rescue operation, which took place as the sun began to set, highlights the risks of the Pacific Ocean along the coast during periods of high alert.

Earlier that week, the NWS had issued a warning for moderate risks of sneaker waves, advising beachgoers to stay cautious and avoid the surf zone. Despite the warning, two surfers entered the water as the late afternoon light began to fade. Initially, their presence in the surf seemed like a harmless thrill, but as time passed, the situation turned serious.

A witness, walking along the shore, reported seeing the rescue unfold. Initially unaware of the growing danger he watched the late evening boarders, then later watched as a series of first responder vehicles arrived on the scene looking for them. A rescue swimmer was deployed from the beach with a red beacon light to assist in finding the boogie boarders and bringing them back to shore. After an intense 40-minute effort, the swimmer managed to bring the surfers back to safety. The crowd on the beach responded with cheers, relieved by the successful operation.

Though no additional information about the rescued individuals was immediately available, the incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the ocean. Just another day in the life of Oregon State Coast first responders, and another reason why we should be thankful that they are there. Check out the video of the rescue below.