Oregon Dad Charged: Drugged Daughters 3 Teen Friends at Sleepover

A 57-year-old man is accused of drugging his teenage daughter's friends with laced smoothies at a sleepover.

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Oregon Dad Charged with Drugging Teens at Sleepover

A 57-year-old Michael Meyden is facing charges of drugging multiple teens staying at his house for a sleepover as guests of his daughter. The charges stem from a sleepover last August when Meyden allegedly made and laced smoothies for three 12-year-old girls and insisted they drink them around 9 or 10 pm. The smoothies were laced with chunks of white powder or pieces of pills on top which was later identified as benzodiazepine, a depressant that slows the nervous system. The police were alerted to the incident when the 3 girls were taken to the emergency room at Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland. One of the girls knew something was happening and texted her parents after 2 am to come and get her after realizing they were drugged.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

"I Don't Feel Safe, I Might Not Respond, but Please Come Get Me!!"

According to court documents, the late-night text message from the teen read, "Mom please pick me up and say I had a family emergency. I don’t feel safe. I might not respond but please come get me (crying emoji), Please. Please pick up. Please. PLEASE!!” One of the girls pretended to be asleep and witnessed Meyden doing strange things to make sure the girls were passed out. She describes watching him wave his hands in front of their faces, hold his finger under their nose, and move the girls around slightly. The affidavit says one of the girls was picked up by an adult and taken to her parents where she told them what happened. The girl's parents contacted the others and all 3 girls parents drove to Michael Meyden's home around 3 am. Meyden would not let the parents inside at first but the parents insisted and eventually got their daughters back.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Teenage Girls Could Not Walk on Their Own

Reports say the parents had to basically carry the girls from the basement because they were unstable, couldn't walk on their own, and kept asking what happened. All 3 girls were tested and were positive for the drug benzodiazepine. Michael Meyden has two children and neither are named as victims in the indictment meaning only his daughter's friends were drugged. Court documents say Meyden worked as a human resources director before he split with his wife but has been unemployed since their split. Meyden now faces charges of:

3 counts of Causing Another to Ingest a Controlled Substance

3 counts of Application of a Schedule-4 Controlled Substance to Another

3 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance to a Minor

Michael Meyden turned himself into the Clackamas County Jail and pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday in Clackamas County Circuit Court. Bail was set at $50,000. Read more details at OregonLive.com.