Oregon Bats Compete for “Three-Peat Win” in Yearly Beauty Contest

The Oregon Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is excited to announce the return of its annual Bat Beauty Contest, showcasing Oregon’s unique bat species as they vie for a record three-peat win.

Join the Fun: Vote for Oregon's Bats in the BLM’s Annual Contest

To start this story off right, you really should be listening to Stevie Wonder – Isn't She Lovely”, so I posted it at the bottom if you want to set the mood. This year, the BLM animal beauty contest kicks off on October 24 and runs through Halloween (October 31), ending with International Bat Week. The event hopes to raise awareness about bat conservation and highlight the important role they play in Washington's ecosystem.

Oregon is proudly represented by two contestants for 2024: Hoary Potter, a spirited male hoary bat, and Honey Bunches of Myotis, a long-eared myotis bat. Hoary Potter will compete in the first round on October 24, followed by Honey Bunches of Myotis in the second round on October 25. Both bats were photographed by Emma Busk, a wildlife technician for the BLM.

Last year’s competition saw William ShakespEAR, a Townsend’s big-eared bat from Butte Falls, crowned champion, defeating Allen's big-eared bat in the final round. In 2022, Barbara, a canyon bat from Lake County was crowned champion.

The BLM manages over 245 million acres of public land across 11 western states and Alaska, and this year’s contest is particularly spirited as other states aim to stop Oregon's reigning champions. Voting for the contest will take place on the BLM National Facebook and Instagram pages, a chance for you to support your favorite bat.

Bats are Vital to the Northwest's Ecosystem

Bats are vital to Oregon’s ecosystem, primarily serving as insectivores (they eat insects) and help control insect pest populations. Just one bat can consume up to 1,200 mosquitoes in an hour, making them valuable allies in maintaining the health of the environment. If you want to support local bat populations, install bat houses in backyards and create bat-friendly gardens with native flowers that attract insects. The contest starts tomorrow and Oregonians are encouraged to vote for your favorite bats on social media and learn more about supporting these remarkable creatures during the upcoming Bat Week. Vote for your favorite bat starting tomorrow on the Bureau of Land Management Facebook page. Learn more about Gat Week at Batweek.org.