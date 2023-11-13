Operation Net Nanny Busts 15 More Abusers in Washington State

15 child abusers accused of sexual exploitation of children are now off the streets thanks to a recent Net Nanny bust.

Net Nanny Bust 15 for Child Sexual Exploitation

The Washington State Patrol said in a recent press release that 15 people have been arrested related to another Net Nanny sting. The arrests are part of a multi-force cooperation between over 50 different agencies working together. It is the 21st operation completed by the Washington State Patrol's Missing and Exploited Children Task Force. The group is an Internet Crimes Against Children affiliate and has to date helped arrest 322 individuals and remove 30 children from abuse. Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Bastile says in the release "There is no greater cause than protecting the children of our community." The 15 arrests took place in Longview, Washington located in Cowlitz County.

Names of the Net Nanny October Stings Released

There were two multiple locations where the individuals involved were arrested. The Washington State Patrol released the names of the 11 people arrested in the Longview recent sting. Those names are: Theodore Dodge (33 from Brewster), Brandon Heed ( from JBLM), Aaron Henderson (31 Olympia), Braxton Hood (23 Longview), Justin Gardner (38 Olympia), Nickolay Migorodskiy (35, Kelso), Robert Murray (29, Lake Forest Park), Pedro Romero-Rivera (35, Rochester), Travis Saban (49, Vancouver), Phillip Thomas (43, Puyallup), Oleem Tipikin (30, Molalla, Oregon). There were four other people also taken into custody outside of Lonview, now identified as Alec Bagley (31, Renton), Christopher Doyle (54, Burien), Reinaldo Cuadrado Jr. (22, Seattle), and Christopher Johnson (34, Seattle). All 15 face charges related to sexual exploitation of children.

