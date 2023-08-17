Open Letter to the White Mercedes SUV on This Tri-Cities On-Ramp

The person driving this white Mercedes should not have a license to drive from what I saw yesterday.

Get our free mobile app

loading...

Tri-Cities Driver Almost Causes Bad Accident Near Blue Bridge

The following message is directly to the idiot yesterday in the white Mercedes SUV: "You obviously don't know how to merge on the roadway, and almost caused a huge multi-car pileup yesterday that could have killed someone!" Yes, I am venting. Yes, I know that you could write a title like the one above almost any day of the week. This time the described (idiot) incident happened yesterday just after 3 pm on the on-ramp from Lewis Street heading onto US-395. I was following a white Mercedes SUV down the on-ramp slowly turning left while looking to my right for a spot on US-395 to merge in with a line of traffic behind me. That is when the SUV in front of me did something incredibly stupid.

loading...

Never DO THIS on an On-Ramp

The on-ramp heading south onto US-395 from Lewis Street before the Blue Bridge is long with plenty of space to judge your speed to get in the merge lane safely. The tricky part is the lane you merge into is ALSO THE FAST/PASSING LANE. As long as you use the space given to adjust, you can usually fit your car in without any issues. Yesterday, traffic was busy but there were plenty of places to fit into traffic. As long as everyone maintained their speed, everyone should've been able to scissor in. I had just started to hit the gas to make sure I hit my opening and suddenly the SUV in front of me slams on its brakes and comes to a complete stop!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Slams on the Brakes for No Reason & Flips the Bird

Luckily I wasn't following very close and happened to be looking at the right time or I would have slammed into the back of that SUV hard. If the Mercedes would have just continued down the on-ramp, they had plenty of space to enter the lane. Instead, by freaking out and slamming on their brakes, they almost caused an entire group of cars to slam their car into the speeding traffic on US-395. After the line of cars behind me and I barely managed to stop, the white Mercedes driver stuck their arm out the window and flipped everyone the bird. I see people do dumb things on that section of road every week, but that has to be one of the worst displays of idiocy I have seen in a while. White Mercedes Driver, do yourself a favor and avoid that on-ramp in the future since you obviously don't know how to drive and are just going to get someone killed someday. I would rather that it not be me.