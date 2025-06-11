Only 8 These Washington Theaters are Hosting the Early Superman Screenings

If you live in Washington and can’t wait until July 11 to see James Gunn’s Superman, Amazon Prime is about to become your new best friend with one showing 3 days early.

Get our free mobile app

Starting yesterday, Amazon Prime members can buy tickets for early screenings of Superman happening on Tuesday, July 8 at 7 p.m. local time. That’s three days before the rest of the country gets in, and yes, it is the full movie, not a teaser or a promo.

credit YouTube DC credit YouTube DC loading...

Superman is Playing 3 Days Early at These Select Washington Theaters

The 2025 reboot stars David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

James Gunn both wrote and directed this new version of Superman, and expectations are high. The movie is not an origin story, and starts with the world being aware of Superman for a few years, and Lois already knowing his big secret.

CinemaCon 2025 - Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation - Inside Getty Images loading...

How to Get Tickets in Washington

To get these early tickets, just head to amazon.com/superman. That’ll take you to Fandango, where Prime members can choose their theater and lock in their seats. I bought my tickets last night, and there were still some available, so it is worth jumping on to see if the location near you is sold out.

Prices vary by theater and format (expect up to $30+ for IMAX in Seattle, but I only paid $20 per ticket for IMAX in Spokane). You can grab up to 20 tickets if you want.

The Official Amazon Prime Superman Early Screening Locations in Washington

Spokane: (only 1)

AMC River Park Square 20 – IMAX – 7:00 p.m.

Seattle & Surrounding Areas:

Regal Meridian & 4DX (Downtown Seattle) – RealD 3D, 4DX, recliner seating

Cinemark Lincoln Square (Bellevue) – IMAX

Regal Thornton Place (North Seattle) – IMAX

Regal The Landing (Renton) – RPX

Cinemark Totem Lake (Kirkland) – XD, D-Box, luxury recliners

AMC Southcenter 16 (Tukwila) – IMAX with Laser

AMC Loews Woodinville 12 (Woodinville) – Dolby Cinema

Get our free mobile app

Whether you’re in Spokane or Seattle, there’s a theater near you rolling out the red carpet early. Fans from the center of Washington State will have to travel (including me in that category).