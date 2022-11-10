Most Northwest Fans Can’t Watch the Seahawks Game in Germany

You may not have realized it yet, but you probably will not be able to watch the Seattle Seahawks play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday in Munich Germany. Most fans won't be able to, and here is why.

Why Can't Most Fans Watch the First NFL Game in Germany?

The Seattle Seahawks play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday for the first ever NFL game in Germany, but most of us will miss it. The game is set for kickoff at 6:30am pacific, but it is not broadcast on Fox, CBS, NBC, or ESPN. You can only watch the game live on TV with one option. That will keep most fans from even watching the first NFL game in Germany.

How Can You Watch the Seahawks vs Buccaneers Game in Munich Germany?

You can ONLY watch the game on the NFL Network, there is no other TV option. If you do not subscribe to the cable or satellite option that includes the NFL Network, your out of luck. If you have an NFL+ subscription you can watch it on your phone. You cannot stream NFL+ on your TV, even through your phone with screen share. NFL+ on my phone is probably how I will be watching the game on Sunday, which sucks.

What is a Free Option for Watching the Seahawks Play in Munich Germany?

If you sign up for a free 7-day trial for the app Fubo, you can watch for free on your TV. Just make sure you cancel before the 7 days, or you will be stuck with paying around $90 a month. Fubo should be able to be downloaded on most smart TVs without a problem. You will need to make sure you sign up with a new email if you have tried the 7-day trial before. On a positive note, you'll be able to watch Kraken games for a few days also with your trial of Fubo. Good luck watching the game and Go Seahawks! (p.s. stop saying Go Hawks, that was a Russell Wilson thing.)

