Troopers Stop a Semi Full of Cows Moo-ving Too Fast on I-90

Sometimes, traffic stops deliver more than just flashing lights and a citation, but can deliver comedy gold.

This week on westbound I-90 near North Bend, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson stopped a semi hauling cattle that was moving far faster than the posted speed limit. How much faster? Try 22 miles per hour over the speed limit. The trooper dubbed it #SpeedingCattle.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Busts “Fast Food” on I-90

Fast Food… Literally

Nobody was stuck in traffic behind this semi, which looked more like it was late to deliver beef for a huge drive-thru order. This semi truck full of cows was clearly in a hurry. Were they rushing to dinner? Chasing a fast-food deadline? Trying to become the fastest beef on I-90?

We may never know the real reason, and the cows are keeping it close to the chest.

What we do know is that these cows were cruising like they had somewhere important to be. Speeding beef. Moo-ving violations with the whole herd in a hurry.

And no, before anyone asks, no cows were harmed. Trooper Johnson made sure to point that out.

Speeding Semis Are No Joke in Washington State

Jokes aside, a semi hauling livestock speeding through the mountains at 20 miles per hour over the speed limit is serious business. Large trucks already take much longer to stop, and when you add live animals into the mix, the risks for everyone go up fast.

A sudden stop, sharp curve, or crash could seriously injure the animals, the driver, or anyone else on the road around them. That’s why commercial vehicles are closely regulated, inspected, and, when needed, pulled over and checked.

The driver was cited this time. The truck was inspected before being allowed to continue. The cows may have been in a hurry, but the law definitely wasn’t.

