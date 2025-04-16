No Seatbelts on Victims: Washington SR-302 Head-On Crash Sends Six to Hospital

A serious two-vehicle collision happened on a long corner of SR-302 in Mason County yesterday (Tuesday, April 15, 2025), causing multiple serious injuries and a full closure of the highway.

Emergency Crews Respond to Head-On Crash Near Hawkins Middle School

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Katherine Weatherwax reported a Subaru failed to make a long curve and collided head-on with a Ford vehicle. The Ford was carrying five people, three of whom were seated on the floor without seatbelts because there were no seats. (See picture above)

Emergency crews established a landing zone at Phil Pugh Stadium, next to Hawkins Middle School in Belfair, to transport the most seriously injured. The three individuals who were airlifted from the scene, according to officials, were:

The 87-year-old woman from Belfair who was driving the Subaru was flown to Tacoma General Hospital.

A 42-year-old Poulsbo woman, one of the passengers in the Ford pickup, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

A 75-year-old Belfair woman, a seat-belted passenger in the truck, was also flown to Harborview.

These other people in the truck also sustained injuries:

A 20-year-old Poulsbo woman was transported to St. Michael’s Medical Center in Bremerton.

An 18-year-old Poulsbo woman was taken to Tacoma General Hospital.

The driver of the Ford, a 32-year-old man from Anchorage, Alaska, arranged transportation for himself from the scene.

This head-on crash is another in a series of recent serious crashes in that area.