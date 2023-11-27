NFL Might Flex the Seahawks vs Eagles Game to Monday Night

Right now it is just a rumor, but every minute it seems more credible.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Strong Rumors That the NFL Will Flex Seahawks/Eagles Game

Today, the NFL internet landscape is buzzing with the rumor the upcoming Seattle Seahawks versus the Philadelphia Eagles game might be flexed to Monday Night Football. I first saw the rumor posted in a report from Sports Illustrated.com but the NFL still has not yet confirmed the schedule change. If the rumors are true, expect an announcement soon. The report says "chances are high" the NFL will flex the game, mostly because of the lackluster performance of the teams scheduled. The Patriots are currently slotted for the week 15 MNF showdown being one of the worst teams in the NFL and are also scheduled for 3 prime time games in a row. The Eagles are currently the top team in the NFC and a strong Super Bowl contender this year. Even with the Seahawks not being true contenders this year, the game has more playoff implications than the Patriot game. The Seahawks and Eagles have a long history with the Seahawks getting the best of Philly in the recent past. Even though the Eagles hold the advantage this year, they have not beaten the Seahawks since November of 2008. The Seahawks have beaten the Eagles in all of the next 7 times the played. The last loss for the Eagles to the Seahawks came in 2020 in Philadelphia losing to the Seahawks 23-17.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Two Key NFC Matchups Scheduled at the Same Time on Sunday

Another piece of the puzzle making the Eagles/ Seahawks game flexed to Monday night very likely is because another crucial NFC matchup is scheduled at the same time (Cowboys/Bills). The rumor is the NFL wants to maximize viewership of those games, and flexing the Seattle/Philadelphia game to Monday Night Football would fix that instantly. It would also spare NFL fans from watching the boring Patriots 3 weeks in a row in Prime Time. The NFL created the flex options not to get the best matchup every week, but instead to eliminate games that will have no playoff implications near the end of the season. To me, the Bills/Cowboys game would be a better matchup for Monday Night but that's why I write articles instead. As a Seattle Seahawks season ticket holder who lives outside of Seattle, I hope they make a decision quickly because I'll have to make plans. You can read the full report from SI.com by clicking here.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

See the Seattle Seahawks Ultimate Fan Room