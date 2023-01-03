This 1 NFL Decision Destroys the Seattle Seahawks Playoff Hopes

If you have not been paying attention, the NFL just made a very important decision that absolutely destroys any chance the Seattle Seahawks can make the playoffs. This is why Seahawks fans are so mad at the NFL today.

Why Do Seahawks Fans Hate the NFL Today?

I will be the first to say that the Seahawks are lucky to even be in the hunt for the playoffs this year, but they are. The reason the last games of the year had not been assigned times yet is that the NFL did not want important games in the playoff race to affect each other. It happens if one team is eliminated before they actually play their game, giving that team's opponent an advantage.

How Did the NFL Screw the Seahawk's Playoff Chances This Year?

Looking at this week, the Seahawks need two different things to happen in order to get into the playoffs. First, they need to win their game against the Rams at home this Sunday at 1:25 pm. Secondly, they need the Packers to lose/tie to the Lions, but that game is on Sunday Night at 5:20 pm pacific time. The problem for the Seahawks is that if they win their game, the Lions are eliminated from the playoffs. How does this affect the Seahawks?

Detroit Lions Being Eliminated Before Their Game Hurts the Seahawks

The reason why this whole scenario is sketchy is that if the Seahawks win, the Packers play an unmotivated team that already knows they are eliminated. If both games were to happen at the same time, then everyone except the Rams would be playing for a playoff spot and neither would affect the other. Now, the Packers have a huge advantage if they are playing a team knowing their season is over vs playing a team fighting for that last playoff spot.

The Lions Already Beat the Packers Once This Year

The Packers already played the Lions once this year on November 6th and lost 15-9. Yes, they played in Detroit but it shows they can beat them with the right motivation. The Lion's chances to win go way down however if they know they are eliminated from the playoffs. The Detroit Lions coach says it will not affect the play of his team, but I am not so sure.

Can Anything be Done About the Schedule?

The issue has been raised multiple times by the media and the fans since the schedule was released after the MNF game this week. I think any game that can affect another should be played at the same time to eliminate an unfair advantage if possible. From what I know about the Seahawks organization, I am sure they have also complained. There is no chance however that the game will be switched no matter how much anyone complains. Yes, I admit that if the Seahawks could have won just one more game then when the Packers played would not even matter. But it does matter, and Seahawks fans are not going to forget if the Seahawks are eliminated because the Lions play like they don't care.

