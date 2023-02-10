Is the Next Washington Daylight Savings Change Our Last?

The Last Daylight Savings Time Switch for Washington State?

2019, the Washington State legislature passed a law ending daylight savings, so what gives?

Everyone Hates Daylight Savings Time Change

Ok, maybe not everyone hates it, but almost everyone hates switching twice every year.

Every daylight savings, the population struggles with either falling asleep or waking up for a few weeks while they adjust to the one-hour time change.

If I remember, the Washington State Legislature passed a bill in 2019 stopping the time chance madness, so what happened?

Washington State Law HB 1196 - 2019-20

The Washington State Legislature passed HB 1196 - 2019-20 in 2019, "Allowing for the year-round observation of daylight saving time" according to the bill's description.

It keeps Washington State time in Daylight Savings Time all year round, eliminating the time switch headache for Washingtonians.

The bill was passed as signed into law by Governor Jay Inslee in 2019, so why are we still switching in 2023?

Federal Approval is Required for Daylight Savings Change

Even though Washington State has passed a law ending Daylight Savings, it can not go into effect until approved at the Federal level.

That means a bill will have to be passed in both the US Senate and the US House of Representatives and then signed by the President of the United States to become law.

One of those 3 steps has been completed when the United States Senate passed S.623 or the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021.

The bill has been sent to the United States House of Representatives however there has been no movement to even look at the bill.

Until the House decides to vote and pass the bill, Washington is stuck changing the time twice a year.

When is Washington Daylight Savings Time in 2023?

Get ready because Daylight Savings Time is almost upon us again. The date is Sunday, March 12, at 2 in the morning when the time springs ahead to 3 am. Yes, that means you lose an hour of sleep but be glad it is on a Sunday.

Even if you hate Jay Inslee, he has to be given credit for trying to put some pressure on the House to get the bill passed as sent to the President's desk.