New Tri-Cities Airport Change Increasing Noise for Homes Nearby

Tri-Cities Airport Temporarily Closes Runway for Safety Upgrades

The Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) in Pasco, Washington, has temporarily closed runways and sections of taxiways as part of a construction project enhancing airfield safety. The closures are part of a planned effort to bring the airport to compliance with new federal safety standards. People living around that area should see construction on the site until November 2025. The project was announced with a recent press release from the Tri-Cities Airport to local news outlets.

The runway will be realigned, with construction crews shifting Runway 12/30 around 200 feet to the north which will make room for a new airfield service road. This expansion is extremely important for keeping the airport's operations and safety standards in compliance. Also, sections of Taxiways D, E, and G will be closed temporarily during this construction period.

The closure of Runway 12/30 will not disrupt regular business or flights at the airport but people living between Road 68 and the airport may hear increased aircraft noise because all flights will now use the airport's 3L/21R runway for takeoffs and landings. The 3L/21R runway is closer to residential areas than the 12/30.

Tri-Cities Airport is becoming more and more important for travelers in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon. It is the largest airport in the region and the third-largest air carrier airport in Washington state. PSC connects passengers to major cities through airlines such as Alaska, Allegiant, American, Avelo, Delta, and United and is vital to providing regional access around the country and the world.

If you want more information about the project, visit the airport’s official website at flytricities.com.