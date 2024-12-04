New Traffic Feature in Spokane Could Change Your Commute

Drivers heading down Spokane’s Sunset Hill on eastbound I-90 may notice a new traffic feature designed to improve the flow of vehicles through the city.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

WSDOT East Activates Flashing Beacons to Improve Traffic Flow in Spokane

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) East has activated flashing beacons on the Rosamond Bridge, aimed at reminding drivers to keep left when passing through downtown Spokane.

The flashing beacons are part of a broader initiative to enhance traffic management and will be active during peak hours: from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM and again from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The goal of the new flashers is to help smooth the traffic flow during busy commute times when congestion is at its highest.

The beacons are designed to complement the existing ramp metering system on northbound US 195, which is activated when the ramp meter is in use. This combination of measures makes sure that traffic can merge into the right lane of I-90 at the US 195 interchange and other locations in downtown Spokane. The flashing beacons act as a visual reminder for drivers to stay in the left lane when appropriate, reducing the risk of accidents caused by sudden lane changes or traffic bottlenecks.