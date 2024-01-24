New Snowstorm to Drop 12 Inches in Washington Mountains by Thursday

This storm is predicted to bring a lot of moisture to the region and heavy snowfall in certain mountain passes before Thursday is over!

Snowstorm Alert for Washington Mountain Passes

The National Weather Service has issued a new snowstorm alert for the mountains of Washington State. The alert lasts from today (Wednesday) until Thursday evening. The National Weather Service warns that up to 12 inches of new snow is expected in the northern Cascade mountain ranges like Stevens Pass and Blewett Pass. The National Weather Service social media accounts issued the warning: "A pair of weather systems will produce snow in the mountains of the Inland Northwest today and tomorrow (Wed and Thu)." Even certain areas in the Washington State lowlands will be affected by some snowfall or freezing rain.

Washington State Lower Elevations Might Get Snow

Even though most of the heavy snowfall will land in the northern Cascade mountains, some lower elevations of Washington State will also be affected. Yakima is forecast to experience some snowfall Wednesday throughout the evening with a winter mix before turning to mostly rain or freezing rain on Thursday. What areas will be impacted by these two new winter storms blowing into Washington State? Below we'll look at the individual weather forecasts for Spokane, Tri-Cities, Yakima, Ellensburg, Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, and Blewett Pass.

Washington Snowstorm Forecast: January 24-25, 2024