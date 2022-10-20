See Epic New Kraken Jersey That Honors Old NW Hockey Team

The Seattle Kraken are only in their second season but they just released a new "reverse retro" jersey. Not to honor the Kraken, but to honor a legendary northwest hockey team from long ago. You can even order one now!

How Can the Kraken Have a Retro Jersey Already?

The new jersey style they are calling "reverse retro" in the Kraken email press release says it honors the great Seattle Ironmen hockey team. That team's website says it was built from iron workers that not only played for the team but worked making steel for World War II. Their jersey had a "broad horizontal stripe pattern" that you can see with this new "reverse-retro" design.

Do They Have an Option for Women?

Yes, they have both a men's jersey and a women's jersey option. They start at around $80 and go all the way up to $280 or more with the options available.

How Can You Order the New Kraken Reverse Retro Jersey?

The team released in their email that the jerseys will be available in their team stores on November 15th. They will also be available online. You can pre-order your jersey now if you want to be one of the first to get this classic new style.

Where Can I Pre-Order the New Kraken Reverse Retro Jersey?

The jersey is available for preorder now on their official team store website. You can find all forms of the jersey to preorder for both men and women by clicking here.

Go Kraken!

