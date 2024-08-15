New Academy Opens: Helping Police Training Backlog in Washington

The opening of new police academies is helping to tackle Washington’s critical backlog of police recruits.

New Washington State Police Academy Aims to Help Recruitment Backlog

It is no secret that Washington State needs more police officers. Now, early each morning at the Regional Training Academy in Vancouver, Washington, a new wave of police recruits begins their rigorous training with the pledge of allegiance and a series of push-ups. Dressed in full uniform, these new 32 recruits, for both the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Vancouver Police Department, line up in formation, ready to tackle the training challenges ahead in a brand new police academy.

This new academy, housed in a former elementary school repurposed as a training facility, signifies a critical step in addressing a longstanding issue in police recruitment for Washington State. For years, Washington's sole police academy, the Criminal Justice Training Center in Burien, struggled to keep up with the growing demand for new officers causing a significant backlog. Prospective recruits faced wait times of up to a year, with a total process extending up to 18 months before they could patrol the streets as a Washington officer.

To combat this issue, the state of Washington has invested in regional police academies. The Vancouver facility is one of the latest additions, following the opening of a similar academy in Pasco, Washington last year. Another site is slated to open in Snohomish County by the end of 2024, with more than $1.5 million already allocated for its development.

The new academies are a lifeline for recruits who can now train closer to home. Madison, a stay-at-home mom for 11 years, is seizing the opportunity to pursue her dream of becoming a police officer while staying near her family. “It’s never too late to go after something you want,” Madison said in an interview with King5. “Being able to train locally has made a huge difference for me.”

The Vancouver Academy provides comprehensive training, including classroom instruction, defensive tactics, mock scenarios, and shooting practice. The focus has shifted from a traditional warrior mentality to a more guardian-oriented approach, emphasizing adult learning and decision-making skills crucial for modern law enforcement greatly needed in Washington State.